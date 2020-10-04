NEWSNEWSLETTER

Wizkid Calls Out Buhari on #EndSARS

October 4, 2020015
Wizkid

Wizkid, a multiple-award winning singer, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for wishing Donald Trump a “quick recovery from COVID-19” amid the security tension in Nigeria.

On Thursday, the US president and Melania, his wife, tested positive for the killer disease, prompting “get well soon” messages from leaders across the world.

Buhari had joined the bandwagon on Friday after he wished Trump and his wife “quick and full recovery from COVID-19.”

Amid the outrage that ensued due to the alleged killing and brutality of citizens by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Wizkid took to his Twitter page to pour out his annoyance on the president.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the ‘Ojuelegba’ singer slammed Buhari for paying attention to happenings in the United States while Nigerians lament various encounters of brutality, abuse and harassment by SARS operatives.

“Donald trump is not your business! Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern u for America! Face your country!!,” Wizkid wrote.

In another posts, the 30-year-old ‘Fever’ crooner demanded the scrapping of SARS while also calling on Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos governor, to take action against the alleged extrajudicial killings and harassment of youths by the police unit.

Source: The Cable

