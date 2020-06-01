Wizkid Calls Buhari, Trump Clueless

Ayo Balogun, Nigerian singer better known as Wizkid, says President Muhammadu Buhari and Donald Trump, his US counterpart, are clueless.



In a post on his social media page, the music superstar said the only difference between the two is Trump’s ability to use Twitter than Buhari.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner’s comment comes against the backdrop of the recent cases of extra-judicial killings by the police in the two countries.

George Floyd, a black man was recently killed in the US by an officer of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

Floyd’s death came amid dusts over the alleged killing of Tina, a 16-year-old girl, at Iyana Oworo area of Lagos, by an officer of the Nigerian police.

The two incidents had sparked outrage in Nigeria and across the world with many taking to social media platforms to vent their spleen while demanding for justice.

Joining the fray, Wizkid took to his Twitter page to condemn the spate at which police officers are killing unarmed citizens.

“Police is kill black Americans and Nigerian police kill Nigerians. No man can sort this matter. God save us,” he had written on Saturday.

Police dey kill black Americans and Naija police dey kill Nigerians. No man fit sort this matter. God save us — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) May 30, 2020

In a follow-up post on Monday, the award-winning singer said the inability of the two leaders to contain the killing of innocent citizens by security operatives was indicative of how “clueless” both of them are.

“Buhari and Trump are same person. Lol. The one different between them is that one knows how to use Twitter than the other. Clueless!,” Wizkid wrote in a mixture of Pidgin and English.

Buhari/Trump same person lol only difference be say one sabi use twitter pass the other. Clueless! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) June 1, 2020

TheCable had earlier reported how similar comparison involving the two leaders had degenerated into a heated argument between Bello el-Rufai, son of Kaduna state governor, and a Twitter user.

Source: The Cable