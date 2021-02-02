February 2, 2021 38

Is starting a business one of your priorities this year? Is your salary not enough to cater to your family responsibilities, and you are looking for an additional means of income? If your responses to these questions are yes, then you can consider starting a bread bakery business with a minimum of N500,000 in Nigeria.

The increasing population, the rising disposable incomes and the growing desire for convenience and variety among Nigerian consumers are factors that will drive the growth of a bakery business.

In order to achieve your dreams of owning a low-cost bakery, here are some useful guidelines to follow.

Get Trained

Basically, bread making does not require any form of qualification but requisite knowledge and skills in baking a variety of bread is the needed.

The Managing Director, Flygapp Bakery School, Mr. Olumide Sanda, says that it is possible to start a bakery from home and make enough money from it.

“The starting point is knowledge. You need to know how to bake varieties of bread. The business of bread making is still open for new entrants as there are more opportunities to be explored in the bread business,” he explains.

Types Of Bread

Sanda explains that there are different types of bread that can be made at home for a beginner.

“There are several options to choose from. Recipes like wheat bread, chelsea buns, coconut, fruit bread, sardine bread, banana bread, croissant and others are good recipes for a small-scale bread business,” he says.

Learn How To Bake Bread

Sanda says the process of bread making has become simpler and easier depending on the available recipe.

“The normal bread process is that after scaling and putting the ingredients together, you will knead with your hand or spiral mixer, after which you will shape to the required sizes and put into pans.”

“You will then give about one hour or less to rise depending on the size of the bread while you pre-heat your oven to 200 degrees and then you bake between 16 and 30 minutes depending on the type of bread recipe as well as the size of the bread.”

He states that a good bread should have a workable recipe that can be used regularly and even when the baker has a large quantity of bread to produce.

Purchase Bakery Equipment

Even though most bakers start small from the confines of their homes, Sanda says some basic equipment is required.

The N500,000 capital for a home-based bakery will exclude mixing machines, as such, Sanda says the process of mixing the dough can be done manually because a spiral mixer will cost an additional N150, 000.

Other items, according to him are:

A gas fired oven which cost N250,000;

A digital weighing scale worth N15,000

Baking pans and trays valued at N30,000

Two stainless bowls costing N5,000

A bakers table for kneading dough valued at N85,000

Rolling pin at N2,500

Bread shelves @ N50,000

Get Ingredients For First Set Of Loaves



Presently, Sanda says a bag of good quality flour cost N15,500; while a bag of sugar that will be adequate for the production about 10 bags of flour cost N8,500.

He adds, “Baking fat to make six bags of flour depending on the recipe sells for N10,000; N100 salt to produce one bag of flour and packaging material costing N10,000.”

How To Market Your Bread

Marketing a new business or product can be time consuming, and costly for entrepreneurs that are working with a small budget.

As such, experts advise that every business owner should learn how to market their products and services to save cost. But as the business expands, the marketing aspect can be outsourced to professionals.

Sanda suggests, “Remember every marketing must be handled with a lot of creativity, this means you need to develop sales strategies for yourself.

In conclusion, please note that as in all businesses you need passion, discipline and a strong determination to make good profits in bakery/bread business and grow especially when you are starting small.