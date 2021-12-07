Winners Shiloh 2021: All You Need To Know, Date, Time And How To Watch

December 7, 2021 122

Every last month of the year, it is has become a custom and tradition for Christians mostly in Nigeria especially members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel to converge in Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota for Shiloh.

About Winners Shiloh 2021

Since its first proclamation by the General Overseer, Bishop David Oyedepo in the year 1999 with the theme; “Encounter with Destiny,” many have attested to God’s miracle after attending the program.

However, Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the theme, date and time for the Shiloh 2021 has been announced.

Trust to get all the necessary details about the program from this platform and how you can be part of it from the comfort of your home or office.

Winners Shiloh 2021 Theme

This year’s program has been tagged “more than a conqueror.” and promises to be a season of breakthrough for the winners’ families around the world.

When Is Winners Shiloh 2021

The program will start on December 7th, 2021 and end on December 12th, 2021.

What Time Does It Begin

All through the week, the program starts 7 a.m to 7 p.m daily at the Living Faith Church, Headquarters, Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Nigeria.

How To Watch Online?

You can watch the Shiloh 2021 on Dstv, Gotv, and Star-Times and also on the Church’s social media platforms.