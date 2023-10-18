Winners Emerge In Verve GoodLife Promo

When it comes to customer rewards, Verve knows how to make it count. In its latest initiative to reward loyalty and spread joy, Verve launched the fourth edition of its GoodLife Promo. As part of this fantastic offer, Verve cardholders stand a chance of winning exciting gifts and benefits just by using their cards for transactions.

The Verve GoodLife Promo is an incredible opportunity for Verve cardholders to enjoy the benefits of their loyalty. This promotion runs till January 31, 2024, and cardholders stand a chance to win Free Fuel, Free Rent Support, Free School Fees, Free 6-months Electricity Payment, and a whopping 200K Shopping Spree when they transact with their Verve cards across Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale (POS) terminals, and various online platforms such as; payment for Google play subscriptions, Music subscriptions on Spotify, Netflix subscriptions, payment for Microsoft services, Uber ride payments and many more.

Verve understands that customers deserve the best, and they’re leaving no stone unturned in supporting the dreams of cardholders in this economic reality. Verve is thrilled to witness the joy and excitement that this initiative has brought to thousands of winners and truly ensuring they live and enjoy the good life with Verve. Adedayo James and Oyegoke Funmilayo Ganiya who emerged as winners in the Free 6-months Electricity Payment expressed profound relief and joy the reward has brought into their lives.

Chidi Oluaoha, Group Head, Paytoken & Inclusio Interswitch Group, expressed Verve’s commitment to enhancing cardholders’ experiences and showing appreciation for their loyalty. He emphasized that the Verve Good Life Promo is a way of giving back to the customers who have been the backbone of Verve’s success.

He said, “The Verve Good Life Promo holds a special place in our hearts, as it allows us to give back to the customers, the pillar of our success. Beyond providing seamless and secure payment solutions to customers, we are committed to giving succor to cardholders and impacting the lives of Nigerians positively.”

If you’re not yet a Verve cardholder but want to participate in this exciting promo, don’t fret! Verve encourages you to seize the opportunity to request for a Verve Card from your banks. Who knows, you might just be the next lucky winner!

Many more winners still stand a chance to win from a treasure trove of prizes up for grabs. Verve cardholders have every reason to transact at least twice weekly with their Verve cards across all channels to qualify for a chance to experience the good life with Verve!

Verve is keen on keeping its promise of rewarding loyal cardholders, what is stopping you from enjoying the Goodlife? It is time to get your Verve card today to unlock a world of exciting prizes, unmatched benefits, and the chance to be the next lucky winner! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy the good life with Verve.