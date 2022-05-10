Winners Emerge in the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Promo Season 2 

May 10, 2022 130

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has rewarded several of its new and existing customers with cash prizes of ₦100,000 in the maiden draw of the season 2 of its savings promo, Reward4Saving.

The first draw of this season, which took place at the Stanbic IBTC Head office on Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos State, saw 70 customers win cash prizes of ₦100,000 each.

The Bank aims to maintain this throughout the 12-month promo time by which a total of 40 customers would have been rewarded with ₦100,000 during the monthly draws.

The Bank also aims to reward 28 customers with ₦1 million each in the quarterly draws, and seven customerswith ₦2 million each in the grand finale draw.

Speaking at the May 2022 draws, the Chief Finance Officer of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Kunle Adedeji, said the bank recognises saving as an important aspect of its customers’ journey to financial freedom, and it is for this reason that Stanbic IBTC has decided to continue with a second season of the Reward4Saving Promo to reward and inspire more customers to reach for their dream of financial freedom by improving their savings culture.

“Our aim is to promote a savings culture by rewarding our existing and potential customers as they save for the future.

“As an end to end financial solutions provider, Stanbic IBTC is committed to creating channels and means of financial empowerment for its millions of customers while rewarding them for their dedication. Simply put, we put our money where our mouth is.

“Reward4Saving 2.0, as we like to call it, is themed “Bigger and Better”. This is because we have increased the expected wins to allow more customers from across the geo-political zones of the country walk away with cash prizes worth a total of ₦156 million, with individual wins ranging from ₦100,000 to a whooping ₦2 million.,” he added.

The Chief Finance Officer further stated that existing and prospective customers can take advantage of this opportunity by saving a minimum of ₦10,000 in their savings account or @ease wallet, for at least 30 days.

One electronic raffle ticket is issued for every ₦10,000 saved, thereby increasing the chances of winning. New customers would also be rewarded with ₦500 worth of airtime and three months of free interbank transactions when they open a Stanbic IBTC Bank account.

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and a part of the almost 160-year-old Standard Bank Group.