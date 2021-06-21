Winner of MTN Nigeria’s Music Competition Receives Keys to New Home

June 21, 2021 326

The winner of the maiden season of Y’ello Star, Okeowo Oladotun, popularly known as Dotti has been presented with the keys to his flashy new home with an in-built studio. He received the keys from the Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue, at MTN Nigeria’s Head office in Ikoyi on June 16, 2021.

The house, which is located in one of the highbrow areas in Lagos, is part of Dotti’s prizes for emerging winner of the first season of the iconic music empowerment project, Y’ello Star.

During the presentation, Dotti expressed his excitement at receiving the keys to his new home. “I am very excited today, I have at least two important memories that come to me knowing that I am a house owner today.

I am especially thrilled about the in-built studio because the last time I recorded, I did so in my living room, using a Bluetooth speaker and that is not good for proper recording and with the lockdown at the time, we had no option but to put out the recording like that.

Now that I have an in-built studio in the house, it makes all the work easier.”

Speaking about the Y’ello Star initiative, the Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue, said, “It is important to mention that MTN’s role in Nigeria is not only about investing in infrastructure, selling connectivity to customers or aiding communication, but also about investing in talents in the country.

We believe in investing in talents, specifically in the music industry and it is an attempt for us at MTN in spreading a message of love and peace.”

To Dotti, Mazen Mroue said, “We believe that through this platform, you will as well play an important role in spreading the message of love and peace in Nigeria and on behalf of Nigerians throughout the world. We want to change the perception about Nigeria because we have a lot of talents in the country and our role as a company is to expose these talents to the world.”

The Acting Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Anthony Obi also congratulated Dotti, saying, “It is our desire that you go out into the world and become great. We are providing you with everything you need like the house, the studio, the car, and the training to ensure you succeed. Y’ello Star is one of the ways we show our commitment to the growth of the youth segment.”

After receiving the keys to his brand-new home, Dotti accompanied by MTN Executives including the Senior Manager, Sponsorship & Promotions, MTN Nigeria, Osaze Ebueku, visited the well-furnished home for a grand tour.

