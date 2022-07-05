Winner Of BBNaija Season 7 To Win ₦100m Grand Prize

MultiChoice Nigeria has revealed that the much anticipated season seven of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show will begin on July 23, 2022.

Busola Tejumola, the Head of Content and West Africa during a press briefing on Tuesday announced that the winner for this year’s BBNaija will get a grand prize of ₦100 million.

Tejumola said that the winner of the show take home ₦50 million cash prize with another ₦50 million worth of prizes from the sponsors.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that this year’s BBNaija will premiere with two opening ceremonies on July 23 and 24, 2022. It will air from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family.

There will be no SMS voting for this season. Excited fans will be able to vote for their favourite housemates for free on BBNaija’s official website and mobile app as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

This year’s edition of BBNaija will run for 72 days and end on October 2, 2022.