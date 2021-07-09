fbpx
Wimbledon: Barty To Clash Against Pliskova In Final

INTERNATIONAL SPORTS

July 9, 20210126
World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and eighth seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic won in the women’s singles semi-finals at the Wimbledon Championships on Thursday and would face each other in the final.

The 25-year-old Barty saw off former champion Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-3 7-6(3).

The Australian has not lost a set since the opening round and will face her last opponent Pliskova on Saturday.

The Czech came from behind to beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 5-7 6-4 6-4.

“I think I was really able to enjoy myself today right from the start.

READ ALSO: MultiChoice Nigeria Denies FIRS Claims Of Tax Evasion

“I had a lot of fun,” said Barty, who had clinched the junior title at Wimbledon 10 years ago, but has never passed the fourth round in her previous four appearances at the grass-court Grand Slam.

“That was a focus of mine. I wanted to go out there and enjoy playing against Angie in such an incredible moment, and regardless of the result, walk off the court knowing that I enjoyed it, I had fun, and I kind of gave it a crack and gave it my all,” added Barty.

The 29-year-old Pliskova had not lost a set since the first round against Sabalenka, but managed to come back with better serve and patience.

Pliskova admitted that she has never thought about going into the final as her dream was only to advance into the second week, “because I hadn’t done that for a while”.

Previously, Pliskova only reached a Grand Slam final once, where she lost to then world number one Angelique Kerber of Germany at the 2016 US Open. (Xinhua/NAN)

