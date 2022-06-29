Wimbart Office Hours Four Launches

Wimbart the tech focused public relations agency that specialises in Africa and emerging markets, has launched its fourth edition of Wimbart Office Hours, a PR mentorship and business support programme designed to equip early-stage African start-ups with media know-how and insights.

Long-time Wimbart collaborators Ventures Platform will join the Office Hours programme for a third consecutive year and will be joined by TechCabal in delivering keynote talks.

In an enhanced offering for 2022, cohort four will also receive talks by ecosystem leaders TLP Advisory, Norebase and Wowzi.

Wimbart Office Hours is a free mentorship programme targeted at early-stage startups with a focus on companies building tech solutions for Africans on the continent or the diaspora and has been structured to provide guidance, insight and tools on a range of topics from developing successful communications plans to building relationships with journalists, communicating with investors and how to amplify press coverage.

To-date, 70+ start-ups have gone through the programme, from over 10 countries and Wimbart Office Hours alumni include Healthtracka, Tix Africa, Artdey, Nguvu Health, Fashtracker and Vybe, among others.

Applications to be part of the fourth cohort are now open and will close on Friday 22nd July 2022. Eligible startups must:

be located on or providing services to the continent

be less than two years old

have a minimum viable product available

have secured investment at no later than a seed-level stage

Successful Cohort 4 Office Hours start-ups will receive three X one hour all-cohort keynote training sessions, led by Wimbart [an introduction to PR & Communications], Ventures Platform [How to communicate with VCs] and TechCabal [How to communicate and build relationships with the media] before being matched with senior PR professionals from the Wimbart team who will deliver three one-on-one mentorship sessions over an 8 week period.

In addition, cohort four will receive expert talks from leaders in the investment strategy, legal and brand/consumer social space, with Odunoluwa Longe of TLP Advisory, Garth Manthe of Wowzi and Adetola Onayemi of Norebase delivering presentations.

Speaking on the launch of the fourth edition of Wimbart Office Hours, Founder and CEO, Jessica Hope says, “Wimbart has worked with almost 100 African technology companies over the years, which has given us a unique insight into the support and business tools they need. Previously we have focused Office Hours on PR & communications, but we realised that even more access to professional services was needed, which is why for 2022, we are excited to connect our incredible network of ecosystem operators to our cohort”.

Kola Aina, Founder and General Partner of Ventures Platform says, “The funding space within Africa has grown tremendously over the last few years and it’s critical for start-ups to understand how they communicate with investors at every stage and how to powerfully connect with their customer base.

The Wimbart team has a stellar track record of selecting and mentoring some very exciting early-stage companies and we’re excited to be on board for cohort four”

Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO Big Cabal Media says, “Building long-term relationships with the media is a skill that needs to be learned and adopted by any start-up looking to build and maintain their public profile in our ecosystem.

“We’ve seen how companies who’ve progressed through previous Office Hours cohorts have managed to navigate the space, and so we’re excited to be joining the programme and continuing the work Wimbart has done to help nurture communications skills in our space.”

Tech startups based in Africa or the diaspora interested in applying for Wimbart Office Hours can find out more information and apply for the programme via the website.

Applications close on Friday 22nd July 2022 at 12pm BST, successful applicants will be notified on Thursday, 1st September 2022.