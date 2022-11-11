William Lawson’s #Naijahighlandah Challenge Climaxes with Exciting Grand Finale

The exciting and wave-making William Lawson’s Blended Scotch Whisky first-ever Naija Highlandah challenge, a search for bold Nigerians who live by their rules, will come to a befitting climax on Saturday, November 12, in a blaze of games and entertainment.

The grand finale at The Stable, Union Bank Sports Ground, Bode Thomas, Surulere will feature star attractions, including the ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner, 9ice, Orezi, ARB Band, and many more. There will also be fun games, including giant board games, snooker board, soccer table board, card games, games from the activations, rodeo bull ride and photo ops.

The Stables is the place for fun seekers interested in witnessing the historic crowning of the first-ever Naija Highlandah, who will get two million naira and an all-expenses paid trip to Scotland from 3 pm. Early arrivals will also enjoy free William Lawson’s drinks till 6 pm.

It has been an adventurous journey for the final 15 contestants, 13 male and 2 females, who will be vying for the ultimate prize on Saturday as they had to score the qualification mark of 80 to participate in humourous, bold and unconventional challenges to earn their place at the grand finale and a shot at the star prize.

Commenting on the finale, Lerato Makume, Bacardi Marketing Manager for Nigeria, said, “William Lawson’s Blended Scotch Whisky has lived up to its reputation of defying the norm with this exciting campaign.

“At William Lawson’s, we make our own rules, we are brazenly different and have demonstrated all these in the month-long activation. We are delighted at how the campaign has gone because it affirms Nigerians love our brand and messaging.

“We are excited that the first-ever Naija Highlandah will emerge on Saturday. Many interested Nigerians are welcome to attend. Just come early and rest assured that plenty of excitement awaits as we pick that courageous person to take the ultimate prize.”

The search for The NAIJA Highlandah commenced on October 6, with William Lawson’s Highlandahs storming major streets and bus terminuses in Lagos. The Highlandahs visited the Oshodi and Ikeja Bus Terminals, where they paid the bus fares of random Nigerians to the delight of beneficiaries and other members of the public.

At the media launch that followed the street activation at Bamboo Lounge, Ikeja GRA, journalists, and other partners participated in fun challenges and won exciting prizes. Nigerians also won prizes at the subsequent weekly activations at bars, lounges and supermarkets across Lagos.

Over 4,500 people took part in the activation phase of the campaign that held in lounges, bars and supermarkets.