William Lawson’s Naija Highlandah Season 2 Kicks Off With ₦2 Million, UK Trip As Top Prize

Remember the #NaijaHighlandah campaign that rocked Lagos last year (2022), challenging bold and unconventional Nigerians to test their No-rules way of life? Well, the competition is back to test the guts and wits of Nigerians once again.

The month-long search will see daring participants compete through a series of challenges to win the grand prize of two-million-naira cash and an all-expense paid trip to Scotland in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the competition’s organisers, William Lawson’s, the Scotch whisky brand that believes in defying norms and living life on your terms, bold and witty Nigerians stand a chance to earn their kilt and emerge as the next #NaijaHighlandah winner on September 30, 2023.

To partake in the competition which is open to 18-year-olds and above with the guts to take up the challenge, the participants must first visit www.tnhng.com and sign up to secure their spot for the showdown.

Then they have to head over to any of the brand’s partner bars and supermarkets closest to them in Lagos to participate in the challenges from July 28, 2023 to September 24, 2023. The bars include Q4 Bar, Ikeja; F1 Bar, Ikorodu; 3AD Lounge, Akowonjo; Zigi Bar; Dreamers Lounge, Isolo; Cozy, Ifako Ijaiye; Raggae Lounge, Ikorodu; and Starlad Bar in Abule-Egba.

On the challenges for this year’s edition, Thomas Olumagin, Head, Commercial Planning & Activation and Off Trade, Bacardi-Martini Nigeria said: “The challenges awaiting the contestants are a mix of heart-pounding excitement and laugh-out-loud hilarity.

“Think Spin the Bottle, Spell William Lawson Backwards, Football Trivia, and more! Not to mention bold challenges like Planking, Ice Cube Challenge, and unconventional challenges like Spin Around and Walk on a Straight Line.”

But there’s a twist! At the end of the eight-week activations around bars and supermarkets, the 15 participants with the highest number of points will make it to the Grand Finale event where the true-born #NaijaHighlandah winner will emerge and take home the star prizes.

“So, if ‘YOU GET MIND’, don’t dull. Visit www.tnhng.com now to register and bring your No Rules game to the bars and supermarkets. Who knows, you might be the one taking home the ₦2 million cash, a fabulous Highlandah Kilt, and a dream trip to the United Kingdom”, Olumagin urged Nigerians, adding: “It’s No rules, just great Scotch, and an adventure of a lifetime awaits you as you share your #NaijaHighlandah #WilliamLawsons experience on your way to Scotland, UK”.

