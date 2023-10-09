William Lawson’s Crowns Two Naija Highlandah Winners In Truly Unconventional Twist

On a night filled with pomp and an abundant display of boldness, the Grand Finale event of the second edition of William Lawson’s Naija Highlandah campaign recorded a first-of-its-kind outcome with the crowning of not one, but two contestants as Opeodu Koleola and Ede Chinonso outwitted 13 other contestants to the title of true-born Naija Highlandahs.

The Grand Finale event of the Consumer engagement contest, which held at the Stalad Garden in Abule Egba, Lagos, on Saturday, September 30, 2023, was the culmination of an eight-week campaign that started on July 28, 2023, with the two winners each taking home the Star Prize of N2 million, plus a trip to Scotland, in the UK.

In the intervening period, the contest attracted nearly 6,000 participants taking part in over 400 activations that took place across 20 on-trade and 40 off-trade partner outlets around the city of Lagos. The activations entailed a series of fun games and NO-RULES challenges, with participants playing to earn and accumulating points towards qualifying for the Grand Finale event.

The top-15 highest scoring participants qualified for the Grand Finale and gathered at the Stalad Garden to battle it out for the Naija Highlandah title. Some of the games and challenges include Show-your-Highlandah-self Fashion Show, Balloon Pop Race, Flip the Cup; Find the White Ball, and the Piece-the-Naija Highland Puzzle.

In a thrilling battle of wits and display of unconventionality, Opeodu Koleola and Ede Chinonso outclassed the competition and emerged the last two men standing. However, it was impossible to separate the two men after three rounds of final challenges as they kept matching each other grit for grit and wit for wit in what turned out to be a true test of their Highlandah characteristics of boldness and resilience.

In a swift exhibition of its own ethos, William Lawson’s stepped up to resolve the impasse in a most unconventional way as Thomas Olumagin, Head, Commercial Planning, Activation & Off Trade at Bacardi-Martini Nigeria eventually declared the two men the winners of the Naija Highlandah title for this edition, while commending their resolute ‘Highlandah no dey carry last’ attribute.

With this development, William Lawson’s blazed a trail in brand activations as the first to crown two title winners of its consumer engagement contest.

Commenting on the dramatic finale, Thomas noted that “this is a showdown to remember, and the outcome is a true testament of William Lawson’s undeniable affinity with Nigerians. We are proud to witness the emergence of not one, but two worthy ambassadors of Nigerians’ inborn attribute of boldness, good-humoredness, and unconventional spirit -the three personality pillars of the William Lawson’s brand.”

One of the newly crowned Naija Highlandahs, Ede Victor Chinonso, described his victory as a true reflection of his natural bold spirit and self-confidence. “It was a tough one, but I am extremely delighted to be one of the last two men standing. It all seemed like a dream as the numbers of contestants were reducing and I was making it to the next stage. It’s so great that my naturally bold character saw me to the top.”

On his part, Opeodu Koleola expressed his gratitude to the brand, while acknowledging the resilient spirit that kept him in the challenge to the very end. “I flew in from Abuja for this finale, and I am in heaven that I am one of the winners. I was confident I would win because I no dey give up. I thank William Lawson’s for staying true to their promise.”

The well-attended occasion had in attendance the outgoing and first-ever Naija Highlandah winner, Awatt Akinwale, who conducted the handover ceremony to the new winners. Guests at the event were treated to musical performances by a live band and Small Doctor, one of Nigeria’s leading afro-pop exponents.

Other Bacardi Martini Nigeria executives at the Grand Finale event include Adrian Watermeyer, Commercial Director, Philip Edafiogho, Manager, Ontrade & Premium Portfolio; and Anie Ekwere, Customer Brand Manager.

William Lawson’s is a leading blended Scotch Whisky and one of the leading brands from the stable of Bacardi-Martini Nigeria. It trades under the brand proposition of ‘No Rules; Great Scotch’.