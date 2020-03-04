Wilfred Ndidi’s Knee Injury Recovery Excites Leicester City Coach

Leicester City coach, Brendan Rodgers is excited to welcome Wilfred Ndidi back into the team after missing three of Foxes last four games.

Ndidi suffered a knee injury in January that made him missed some crucial games for the Foxes. The Super Eagles midfielder missed the games against Wolves, Chelsea and Manchester City.

He returned to the team for the clash against Norwich, but he was unable to prevent Leicester City from losing as they went down 1-0 to the Canaries.

The Foxes have been struggling lately with results not going their way. They are winless in their last four matches with Ndidi missing three of those games.

But following his cameo in the loss to Norwich, the Super Eagles midfielder is expected to start Wednesday’s FA Cup clash against Birmingham City at the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the premier league this season, churning out exceptional performances in the middle of the park.

Rodgers told the club’s website that the former Genk midfielder is fully fit for the FA Cup clash against Birmingham City.

“The great news for us was Wilf coming back and getting game time,” Rodgers told Leicester’s website

“Apart from that, Daniel Amartey has been out for a period of time, but everyone else is okay.”

Ndidi has made 26 appearances for Leicester City in all competitions scoring two goals and recording one assist.