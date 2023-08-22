Wike Vows To End Open Grazing In Abuja

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has pledged to put an end to open grazing in Abuja, saying it can no longer be permitted.

Wike, a former Rivers State governor, made the remarks during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, just hours after being sworn in.

“We will consult with herdsmen to see how we can stop [open grazing] because we cannot allow cows inside the city,” he stated during the ceremony in Abuja’s Garki neighborhood.

“They can be outside of town because the grasses are outside of town. The grasses throughout the city were planted to improve the city’s appearance. That is not the one they would eat.

“So, we will discuss. It is important. Let us say it, you are trying inside the [Presidential] Villa for example, and you see about 20,000 to 40,000 goats, if foreigners see that, how would they feel?”

Wike has also threatened to demolish structures that were not built in accordance with the city’s master plan.

“All those people who are distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad. If you know you have built where you’re not supposed to build, it will go down,” Wike added.

He also warned landowners who had taken over “the green areas” to build homes that those areas must be returned.

“If you despise green, you must despise yourself.” So, if you know you have someone involved who has taken over the green spaces or parks to the point where you now do restaurants, we will not tolerate it. “I’m sorry,” he apologized.

Wike also committed to address street dealing, claiming that it breeds insecurity.

“We are not going to tolerate the issue of everywhere is market. Yes, I know that things are difficult, but that doesn’t mean you should cause crises for other people. You are looking for what to put in your stomach, it must be done within the framework of the law,” the FCT minister said.

“In a city, people are selling with umbrellas under the trees. These things caused insecurity. We can not allow it.”