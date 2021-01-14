fbpx
Wike Gets N78bn Road Repair Refund From FG

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERNEWSTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

Wike Gets N78bn Road Repair Refund From FG

January 14, 2021026
Wike gets N78bn road repair refund from FG

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has confirmed the receipt of N78bn as a refund for repairs carried out on federal roads in the state.

Wike made this known during the inauguration of the Isiopko Internal Roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area, performed by the 2019 Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, on Wednesday.

The governor said the refunded money would be used in the provision of more critical projects across the state to further enhance the socioeconomic life of Rivers residents.

Wike, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Wednesday, pledged to continue to work in the interest of the state.

READ ALSO: Fireboy DML, Nine Other Nigerian Creators To Get YouTube Grant

Rivers State governor said, “Rivers people, the Federal Government has refunded us the money. I have not touched a dime yet and it is in the bank. I will use it for project execution.

“I kept it to tell those who are making noise to know that I am going to work till the last day in office. I will continue to work for the interest of our people. I’m not resting.

“They need to know that I will make sure what is supposed to be done for the people of Rivers State is done. I will persist until we have improved and changed Rivers State and bring it back to what it’s supposed to be,” he said.

With his level of performance, Wike said it would be difficult for any other political party to take Rivers State away from the PDP, saying the people knew that such a party could offer nothing to them.

The governor said he had conducted the affairs of state without discrimination, as a demonstration of his inclusive policy in project distribution.

Obi, who inaugurated the road project, lamented that the Federal Government kept borrowing in the guise of using the money for capital projects, even as he challenged the government to show the projects that such funds had been expended on.

About Author

Wike Gets N78bn Road Repair Refund From FG
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

smart money woman COVERFEATURES
February 10, 20170108

The Smart Money Woman – A Review

The Smart Money Woman is a story of Zuri, a gifted woman working in the investment sector going through times of financial hardship because she was unable to plan her budget and balance her spending.
Read More
Oronsaye Report BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 20, 2019051

Nigeria Targets 2.18 million bpd to Support 2020 Budget

Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning said the Federal Government has pegged oil production at 2.18 Million Barrels Per Day (MBPD) in the 2020 budget. Ahmed made this
Read More
August 30, 2013024

Don’t Rush Into Agreements With ASUU, Lawan Tells FG

Mr. Farouk Lawan, the former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Education, on  Thursday advised the Federal Government against sealing any agreement it would not honour with the aggrieved
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon