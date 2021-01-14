Wike gets N78bn road repair refund from FG

January 14, 2021 26

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has confirmed the receipt of N78bn as a refund for repairs carried out on federal roads in the state.

Wike made this known during the inauguration of the Isiopko Internal Roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area, performed by the 2019 Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, on Wednesday.

The governor said the refunded money would be used in the provision of more critical projects across the state to further enhance the socioeconomic life of Rivers residents.

Wike, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Wednesday, pledged to continue to work in the interest of the state.

Rivers State governor said, “Rivers people, the Federal Government has refunded us the money. I have not touched a dime yet and it is in the bank. I will use it for project execution.

“I kept it to tell those who are making noise to know that I am going to work till the last day in office. I will continue to work for the interest of our people. I’m not resting.

“They need to know that I will make sure what is supposed to be done for the people of Rivers State is done. I will persist until we have improved and changed Rivers State and bring it back to what it’s supposed to be,” he said.

With his level of performance, Wike said it would be difficult for any other political party to take Rivers State away from the PDP, saying the people knew that such a party could offer nothing to them.

The governor said he had conducted the affairs of state without discrimination, as a demonstration of his inclusive policy in project distribution.

Obi, who inaugurated the road project, lamented that the Federal Government kept borrowing in the guise of using the money for capital projects, even as he challenged the government to show the projects that such funds had been expended on.