Wike Directs Task Force To Identify Hotels Operating During Lockdown for Demolition

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has directed officials of the Local Government Task Force to identify hotels operating during the lockdown for demolition, following the spread on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Governor Wike gave the directive on Thursday while inaugurating the Rivers State COVID-19 Local Government Task Force at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He also charged the officials to identify erring beer parlours.

“From tomorrow (Friday), move into any hotel that is operating, identify it and we will bring down the hotels.

“I have the political will. Those people who disobey will face the consequences.”

Governor Wike said that the officials must be decisive to ensure that the virus is not accommodated in the state, adding that they are being drafted to fight an invisible killer as well as defend the state.

“Nobody should come from outside to compound our problems and import this invisible killer. We will not accept that”.

Governor Wike appealed to the residents of the state to sacrifice their time in the fight against the pandemic, emphasizing that all hands must be on deck.

“We should not allow what is happening to continue, we don’t have the capacity to face it and there will be no support from any quarter,” he said.

The Governor informed members of the Rivers State COVID-19 Local Governments Task Force that they will be on the payroll of the State Government.

He said that the Task Force will enforce key aspects of the State Government’s directive on COVID-19 in all the Local Government Areas.

He also instructed that hotels with existing guests should send their lists to his office for scrutiny and approval.

Source: Channels TV