fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Wike Closes Illegal Crude Oil Refining Sites

January 2, 20220140
Wike Closes Illegal Crude Oil Refining Sites

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has ordered with immediate effect the shutdown of illegal crude oil refining sites in the state.

Wike gave the directive on Saturday in his new year message released by Kelvin Ebiri, his spokesman.

The Governor also asked council chairmen and community leaders to report those behind illegal bunkering and crude oil refining sites in their localities to his office for prosecution.

According to him, the measure became imperative to contain the menace of soot pollution which has continued to endanger public health in the state.

Wike lamented that despite bringing the issue to the attention of the federal government on numerous occasions, nothing has been done to address the situation.

“Since the federal security agencies have largely refused to stop the illegal crude oil refining activities in the state, we have no option than to take necessary measures to tackle this particular and direct challenge to our collective health and survival by ourselves,” he said.

“Consequently, I have directed the chairman of Port Harcourt city local government council to go after all the illegal crude oil refining sites along Creek road and adjourning areas of the city and shut them down with immediate effect.

“Furthermore, all local government chairmen are directed to work with community leaders to locate and identify those behind all illegal bunkering and crude oil refining sites in their localities and report to my office for further action.”

See President Buhari’s Full New Year Speech

About Author

Wike Closes Illegal Crude Oil Refining Sites
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 27, 20170229

Naira Trades at N364/$ at Black Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira, on Wednesday, July 26, traded at the rate of N364 against the United States of America Dollar, at the parallel segment of the Nigerian F
Read More
June 12, 20140176

W’Bank Lowers Africa’s Growth Forecast To 4.8%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Bank yesterday lowered its growth forecasts for developing countries to 4.8 per cent this year from an earlier projection of 5.3 per cent in Janua
Read More
May 4, 20160286

Transcorp Plc Nets over N40billion Earnings in One Year

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transcorp Plc has announced an impressive N40.75 billion as its gross earnings for the financial year 2015. Chairman of the conglomerate, Tony Elumelu, CON,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.