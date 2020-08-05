Wike Authorizes Reopening of Schools in Rivers State

Rivers State Governor Nyseom Wike on Tuesday gave the green light for schools to re-open in Rivers state.

The information was contained in a statement signed by the State’s Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku.

The re-opening, however, is for the limited purpose “of allowing candidates in exit classes to revise with their teachers and write their exit examinations.”

“Accordingly, all affected teachers and candidates in both public and private schools are hereby directed to return to school with effect from Wednesday 5th August, 2020,” the statement added.

“All responsible officers should please ensure the observance of extant COVID-19 Protocols in their schools.”

The federal government had earlier approved the re-opening of schools across the country to allow exit students sit for exams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

