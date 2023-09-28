Wike Approves Immediate Dismissal Of 21 FCTA Heads

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has approved the immediate termination of the appointments of 21 heads of FCT Administration (FCTA) parastatals, agencies, and government corporations.

Wike, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, directed the affected appointments to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

See the full statement below:

FCTA PRESS STATEMENT

The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON, has relieved the heads of the following parastatals, agencies and government companies of the FCTA of their appointments with immediate effect.

They are:

Group MD/CEO, Abuja investment Company Ltd CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency GM, FCT Water Board DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board Director General, Hospital Management Board Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board Director, FCT Scholarship Board Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

Appointments into the offices will be made in due course.

ANTHONY OGUNLEYE

DIRECTOR OF PRESS

(OFFICE OF THE MINISTER)

27/09/2023