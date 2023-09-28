Wike Approves Immediate Dismissal Of 21 FCTA Heads

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has approved the immediate termination of the appointments of 21 heads of FCT Administration (FCTA) parastatals, agencies, and government corporations.

Wike, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, directed the affected appointments to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

See the full statement below:

FCTA PRESS STATEMENT

The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON, has relieved the heads of the following parastatals, agencies and government companies of the FCTA of their appointments with immediate effect.

They are:

  1. Group MD/CEO, Abuja investment Company Ltd
  2. CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd
  3. MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company
  4. CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company
  5. CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company
  6. CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International
  7. CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd
  8. MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation
  9. MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency
  10. GM, FCT Water Board
  11. DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency
  12. Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board
  13. Director General, Hospital Management Board
  14. Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board
  15. Director, FCT Scholarship Board
  16. Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board
  17. Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board
  18. Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center
  19. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme
  20. Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department
  21. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

Appointments into the offices will be made in due course.

ANTHONY OGUNLEYE
DIRECTOR OF PRESS
(OFFICE OF THE MINISTER)

27/09/2023

Ukrainian Football Teams To Boycott UEFA
