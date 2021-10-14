fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCE

Wigwe, Emefiele Honoured With Juris Law Award For Outstanding Contributions In Finance Sector

October 14, 20210199
Wigwe, Emefiele Honoured With Juris Law Award For Outstanding Contributions In Finance Sector

The Chairman, Body of Bank CEOs and Group Managing Director of Access Bank PLC, Herbert Wigwe, has been recognised for his outstanding contributions to Corporate Governance and Rule of Law in Nigeria’s Banking Industry.

Wigwe was presented the Juris Law Award by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad at the 2021 Judges Workshop on Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 which held on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 in Abuja.

Also honoured with an award was the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele. The Juris Law Award is presented in honour of leaders who are taking significant steps towards promoting economic growth in Nigeria through deepening institutions, corporate governance and Rule of Law.

READ ALSO: SEC, EFCC Collaborate To Fight Capital Market Crimes

Accepting the award, Wigwe stated that he was honoured to receive the award, adding that “through innovative banking initiatives and our underlying sustainability drive, Access Bank will continue to create shared value for all our stakeholders, striking a balance between competitive advantage and corporate social responsibility.”

Wigwe and Emefiele have partnered in the creation of several positive socio-economic initiatives such as the Creative Industries and Financing Initiative; a loan scheme developed to provide access to long-term and low-interest financing for entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

In addition, Wigwe, Emefiele and Aliko Dangote were key parties in the formation of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) – a vehicle created to spearhead corporate Nigeria’s support for the federal government’s fight against the deadly virus.

The successful coalition funded the establishment of response centres,  acquisition of medical equipment, supplies and food palliatives for vulnerable Nigerians.

The 2021 Judges Workshop on Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 focused on reforms and the statutory requirements imposed by CBN on all banks and other financial institutions in Nigeria to adopt policies on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism and cyber security in Nigeria.

Also in attendance of the workshop were the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF); Abubakar Malami (SAN); the Appeal Court President, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen; the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho; the Former Chief Justice of Nigeria and former Chairman, Board of Governors, National Judicial Institute, Hon. Justice Mahmud Mohammed and other high ranking judicial officers and the legal community.

About Author

Wigwe, Emefiele Honoured With Juris Law Award For Outstanding Contributions In Finance Sector
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

August 26, 20140153

Jonathan Orders CBN To Set Aside N50bn Agric Mechanisation Fund

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Goodluck Jonathan has mandated that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) set aside N50 billion as agricultural mechanisation intervention fund for fa
Read More
Access Bank BANKING & FINANCEBizWomanNEWSLETTER
March 4, 20190341

Access, Diamond Bank Announce Plans to Celebrate 2019 International Women’s Day

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Access Bank Plc has continued to demonstrate unwavering commitment to women as it is set to mark the International Women’s Day, 2019 with Diamond Bank Plc,
Read More
Bitcoin BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
April 9, 20190301

Bitcoin Steadies Above $5000

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bitcoin reacts to the formed double top pattern on failing to break above $5,343. The bulls must defend the short-term support at $5,200 to avoid declines t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.