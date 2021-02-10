Why We Are Linking Nigeria, Niger By Rail Line – Buhari

February 10, 2021 27

President Muhammadu Buhari has given reason for the plan to construct a rail line connecting Nigeria to the Niger Republic.

He said that the rail line would create an “end-to-end logistic supply chain” in the rail line between both countries.

He added that the rail line runs through routes territories that have close to 80 million people in population.

The plan by the federal government to establish the Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi (Niger Republic) rail line has come under criticism, as critics question the viability of the project.

In his justification, the president said, “This vital infrastructure line will establish an end-to-end logistic supply chain in railway transport services between Northern and Southern regions of the country, reaching Nigerian southern ports of Lagos and Warri.

“The entire route encompasses territory inhabited by close to 80 million people across 10 states of the country. This project has a branch line to Dutse the capital of Jigawa State to open up this corridor which is endowed with vast resources.

“The Kano – Maradi rail line has been identified as a viable line that will significantly enhance the movement of passengers and freight to the hinterland especially raw materials from both agricultural and mineral resources for our industries.

“The project, when completed, will serve import and export of goods for Niger Republic and other countries in the sub-region through Nigerian ports. The country will earn revenue through expansion of trade and commerce, while the people of Niger Republic will benefit from ease of transportation logistics at affordable cost in their import and export business.

“The connection to Niger Republic through rail will also foster trans-Sahara trade and contribute to the expected gains in the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

“We have in the rail sector embarked on the completion of the 1,424 Kilometre Lagos – Kano rail line to join the one being flagged-off (sic) today for the country’s Western axis.

“On the Eastern corridor of the country, the Port Harcourt – Enugu – Makurdi – Maiduguri rail line with branches to Owerri, Imo State and Damaturu, Yobe State have been awarded for reconstruction to include a deep-sea port in Bonny Island and a Railway Industrial Park in Port Harcourt with the objectives of achieving a vibrant and functional railway infrastructure in the Eastern part of the country.

“The Federal Ministry of Transportation and Ministry of Finance have been directed to vigorously act on engagement and concluding financial arrangement with appropriate co-financiers to partner with the Federal Government for the development of the West – East Coastal rail line from Lagos to Calabar and linking Onitsha, Benin, Warri, Yenagoa, Port Harcourt, Aba and Uyo.

“Furthermore, the contract for the important Central Railway traversing Itakpe- Baro – Abuja with connection to Lokoja and a new seaport in Warri has been signed and is expected to achieve appreciable level of completion during the tenure of this administration.”