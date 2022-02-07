“Why We Are In A Hurry To Develop Nigeria” – Ahmed Lawan

February 7, 2022 79

Senator Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President revealed that the present administration of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is willing to develop the country before handing it over, saying that “we are in a hurry to develop the country”.

The Senator while speaking at a mega empowerment programme at Kwara over the weekend said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was working hard to fix infrastructural challenges, urging Nigerians to continue to support the government.

Partnership amongst the three arms of government

He reiterated the need for the continued partnership of the federal government with the state and the local governments, saying that “the partnership has been so purposeful, impactful that today in every part of Nigeria you have what we called infrastructure development.

“Federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari is in a hurry, we are in a hurry to develop Nigeria. In four years between 2019 and 2023 by the grace of God, Nigeria would have been turned into an infrastructure laboratory because of every part of Nigeria from East to the West to the North to the South.

“In the East, the second Niger bridge today is about 75 per cent at completion level. The synergy between our state and Federal government of Nigeria is working, it’s making Nigeria develop. We have never seen infrastructure like that,” he said.

Support and applause

While commending the constituency projects of Senator Sadiq Umar who reperesents Kwara North Senatorial District in the National Assembly the Senate President said “Constituency projects directly touch needs of the communities.

He, however, urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items given to them.

“Beneficiaries please don’t sell whatever you are given. If you sell whatever is given to you, you are doing injustice to yourself. You are also doing injustice to those who would have benefited from it. Please don’t sell, use whatever you are given because it is meant to make your life better,” he said.

Lawan also called on the people of Kwara State to continue to support Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to consolidate his remarkable achievements in the last two years, saying that his administration has delivered on key components of governance in a way and style not seen over the past decade in the state.

He acknowledged the humility and maturity of the Governor in handling state matters, commending his leadership of the state and its people.

“I call on the people of Kwara State, no one should deceive or confuse you. I urge you to re-elect His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for a second term. He is already performing so well within just over two years.

“When those people talk to you again tell them they were here for 16 years and you couldn’t see so much in terms of things that benefit the ordinary person. What our colleagues in the National Assembly are doing is to complement your efforts in Kwara State,” the senate president said.