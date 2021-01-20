fbpx
Why INTERPOL May Arrest Trump After Leaving Office

The outgoing US President Donald J. Trump risks being arrested by the INTERPOL after leaving office following a request by the Iranian authorities seeking an international arrest warrant for the former US President.

The Iranians premised their request for Trump’s arrest on the ‘murder’ of a top-ranking Iranian Army general Qassem Soleimani a year ago.

The disclosure was made by Iran’s justice spokesman Gholam Hossein Ismaili on Iranian state television on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Part of the trascribed statemet reads, “In this regard, we have filed a ‘red notice’ at Interpol against 48 people, including Trump, U.S. commanders, and Pentagon representatives as well as U.S. troops in the region,” Ismaili said.

The general was killed in a drone strike ordered by Donald Trump on January 3, 2020, while Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani was on a visit to Iraq. Suleiman was killed along with several officials from Iraqi militias backed by Tehran at Baghdad airport.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

