Why Industries Need To Adopt Cleaner Energy – MAN

March 5, 20220138
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed that industries need to adopt cleaner energy for the purpose of yielding macroeconomic and social benefits.

This would include – enhanced energy security (through reduced reliance on imported fossil fuels), reduced cost of production (through the usage of energy savings machinery and Equipment), and employment generation (as domestic Energy Efficiency industries are developed).

Mansur Ahmed, the President of MAN, who made this known at the GEF-UNIDO Industrial Energy Efficiency and Resource Efficiency and Cleaner Production policy dialogue session, therefore enjoined energy-intensive industries to explore means of harnessing clean and efficient energy in a bid to facilitate sustainable and environmentally-friendly development.

Maintaining that energy plays a critical role in any nation’s economy, Ahmed stated that “energy is the main driver of any nation’s economy as the performance of all the sectors of the economy depends on availability and usage of energy, but most economies including Nigeria are challenged with insufficient energy supply.

This is evident by the inconsistency in energy supply and the high cost of providing alternative energy for industrial production in Nigeria.

“Addressing the stated challenge calls for energy management to maximise the available energy optimally at all levels to facilitate sustainable and environmentally friendly development.

“Therefore, it is necessary for industries to explore these energy efficiency strategies to curb energy wastages and augment the available electricity supply for maximum use to reduce the cost incurred in generating alternative energy and increase the competitiveness of Nigerian industries.”

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

