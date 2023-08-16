Why Harry Kane Moved To Bayern Munich

England captain’s Harry Kane stated that he moved to Bayern Munich to “feel the new pressure of having to win titles every year.”

Kane, 30, departed Tottenham on Saturday in a move worth an initial 100 million euros ($110 million) after spending his whole career with his childhood club.

Kane explained that the transfer was motivated by his ambition to play consistently at the highest level.

“A lot of people talk about the trophies and why I came here but ultimately it was to improve and to feel a new pressure of having to win titles every year, having to go far in the Champions League and pushing myself to that limit.”

Kane left Tottenham as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, with 280 in all competitions, but he did not win any trophies during his stay in north London.

Bayern, a six-time European champion, has won the last 11 Bundesliga titles and is the favorite to retain the crown this season.

Kane stated that his focus in Munich was on team accomplishments rather than individual goals.

“If you’re winning games, titles, and Champions Leagues, it’s likely that I’ll be scoring goals, which allows you to win other individual awards, but it all comes down to what you achieve as a team.”

Kane came off the bench late in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 Super Cup loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday, just hours after completing his transfer to the club.

He might make his Bundesliga debut against Werder Bremen on Friday.