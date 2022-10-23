Why Foreign Textile Materials Should Not Be Allowed In Nigeria – Dangote

Business magnate, Aliko Dangote has stated that foreign textile materials should not be allowed in Nigeria to encourage the local clothing industry to grow.

Dangote made this submission at the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), where he spoke ‘Agenda Setting for Industrialising Nigeria in the Next Decade’.

During his lecture, while he sought the arrest of the dealers of foreign textile materials in Nigeria with no option of fine, the African richest man maintained that it had become important for the National Assembly to pass a law that would penalise the sale of banned textiles by imprisoning culprits.

Dangote argued that should be government be keen on growing the textile industry, it needs to not only put laws in place to dissuade the importation of foreign materials but to as well enforce the rules.

His words: “For the textile industry, I believe the government should draft legislation in the National Assembly that states that anyone selling prohibited foreign textiles must face prison time without the option of a fine. So it’ll just be going to jail, even if it’s only for two years.

“The real issue in the textile industry is not a lack of less expensive power. The textile will not last if you give them cheaper power but allow the smuggling to continue.

“What is happening is that foreign companies are dumping their products in Nigeria. That is why I dislike importing. When you import, you are importing poverty while exporting prosperity and job opportunities.

“Today people would be sent to jail in India for selling foreign textiles anywhere. Also, if something is banned in the United States of America for example, there is no way it could be displayed for sale in a shop.

“But what is stopping the implementation of Nigeria’s government policies is the absence of the political will to make sure that we implement those policies no matter who is going to be upset by us.

“If we have a prosperous environment the insecurity will drop.”