Why Flutterwave Appears On TIME’s 2021 100 Most Influential Companies

April 28, 2021
On Tuesday, 27 April 2021 TIME Magazine launched a new list titled ‘TIME 100 Most Influential Companies’, and among the listed companies, tech firm and unicorn Flutterwave made the list.

Flutterwave’s appearance on the list made it the only African company to appear on the list, among names such as Apple, Facebook, and other top names in tech.

TIME stated that “When pandemic lockdowns hit brick-and-mortar businesses in Africa, the digital-payment service was able to rapidly set up digital storefronts for 20,000 customers, throwing them a lifeline.

“Amid lockdown, Flutterwave expanded from specializing in digital cash registers to hosting digital storefronts, helping some 20,000 small businesses suddenly without foot traffic set up online shops, receive payments, and arrange delivery options.”

Flutterwave appeared on the “Pioner” section alongside other big companies including Rihanna’s SAVAGE X FENTY.

READ ALSO: “Fintech App Usage Up 61% YoY”- deVere

How Flutterwave, Others were Selected

According to the magazine, to better select companies that had impacted the lives of people around the globe for its new list, it “solicited nominations across sectors including health care, entertainment, transportation, technology and more from our global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. “

It added that each company was chosen based on factors such as “relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success.”

And this selection process resulted in the list of 100 companies that cut across a gamut of industries.

Earlier this year, Flutterwave raised $170 million in Series C funding, driving the company’s valuation up to over $1 billion.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

