EXPLAINER: Why Filling Stations Inflated Petrol Price To N180 Per Litre

Filling stations across the country have started selling their petrol for N180 or more per litre, as against the approved N142 to N145 per litre price.

Going by garnered information, petrol price was inflated as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) introduced a N500,000 Ship-to-Ship Coordination Charge for each transshipment operation for petrol, involving its Marine Logistics.

The N500,000 charge on any transshipment operation was part of moves by the NNPC to fully recover its operational cost since the recently passed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) had made the national oil firm a limited liability company.

The NNPC’s cost recovery drives through the new transshipment charge, it was learned, made depot owners raise the ex-depot price of petrol, a development that has forced marketers to increase the petrol price above the approved cost of N142-N145 per litre.

In a letter addressed to oil marketers, NNPC explained that the charge would cover manpower, logistics, among others.

The letter, which was titled, “Payment of STS Coordination Charge,” and signed by O.I.O. Ajilo, for the NNPC’s Group General Manager, Shipping, read in part, “Please be informed that the NNPC management has directed that effective February 10, 2022, the sum of N500,000 will be charged for STS Coordination fees for each transshipment operation involving the NNPC Marine Logistics.

“This amount is to cover manpower and logistics required for coordination and production of cargo documents for the transshipment operation.

“A Remita payment request will be generated by our accounts section for each operation to effect necessary payment upon the vessel’s tendering Notice of Readiness. Thank you for your anticipated cooperation and understanding.”

Confirming that independent oil marketers in Nigeria operate 90% of the filling stations available across the country, the Spokesperson of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chief Ukadike Chinedu stated that even though fuel would soon be made available, it would not sell at normal price considering the current realities.