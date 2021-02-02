fbpx
Why FG Has Extended Deadline For NIN Registration, SIM Linking

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOMNEWS

Why FG Has Extended Deadline For NIN Registration, SIM Linking

February 2, 2021028
Why FG Has Extended Deadline For NIN Registration, SIM Linking

BizWatch Nigeria reported on Tuesday that the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise has been extended by another eight weeks. 

The Federal Government who gave the directive that all Nigerians should link their NIN with their SIM cards has once again extended the deadline.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami reiterated the need for Nigerians and legal residents, who are yet to register for the NIN, to be diligent and take advantage of the extension to enrol for their NIN and link with their SIMs.

In January 2021, the Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde expressed the Federal Government’s appreciation for the commitment demonstrated by all stakeholders and citizens and urged them to submit their NINs before February 9, 2021 deadline.

BizWatch Nigeria reported that 0n December 15, 2020, Nigerians had been directed by the federal government to enrol for a NIN and link it to their SIM before December 30, 2020, adding that individuals who failed to do so would have their lines deactivated.

READ ALSO: 20/2021 EPL Table, Top Scorers After Matchday 21

The deadline (December 30, 2020) was extended to January 19 for those with a NIN and February 9 for those without.

Deadline Adjustment

The federal government has been adjusting the deadline to give Nigerians ample time to register for NIN and link it with their phone numbers. The NIMC cried out last month about lack of resources and high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Federal Government Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline By 8 Weeks

About Author

Why FG Has Extended Deadline For NIN Registration, SIM Linking
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 28, 2013029

Tukur: PDP Govs Defection Took Me By Surprise

Follwoing the announcement of the defection of five governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), National Chairman Bamanga Tukur has said the su
Read More
August 18, 2014043

NSE Charges Shareholders On Learning Listing Rules

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has urged Shareholders to educate themselves on the provision of the listing rules of the bourse, for them to know their rights in the companies they invest in. Head of Lis
Read More
Naira Sinks Lower At Parallel Market, Exchanges At ₦473/$1 BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 9, 20200140

Naira Depreciates against Dollar as FX Turnover Drops by 88 percent

Forex turnover fell by 88% on Wednesday at the I&E window weakening the exchange rate to N386.76/$1. The exchange rate at the black market however remained flat at N461/$1 for the third consecutiv
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon