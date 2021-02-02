Why FG Has Extended Deadline For NIN Registration, SIM Linking

February 2, 2021 28

BizWatch Nigeria reported on Tuesday that the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise has been extended by another eight weeks.

The Federal Government who gave the directive that all Nigerians should link their NIN with their SIM cards has once again extended the deadline.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami reiterated the need for Nigerians and legal residents, who are yet to register for the NIN, to be diligent and take advantage of the extension to enrol for their NIN and link with their SIMs.

In January 2021, the Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde expressed the Federal Government’s appreciation for the commitment demonstrated by all stakeholders and citizens and urged them to submit their NINs before February 9, 2021 deadline.

BizWatch Nigeria reported that 0n December 15, 2020, Nigerians had been directed by the federal government to enrol for a NIN and link it to their SIM before December 30, 2020, adding that individuals who failed to do so would have their lines deactivated.

READ ALSO: 20/2021 EPL Table, Top Scorers After Matchday 21

The deadline (December 30, 2020) was extended to January 19 for those with a NIN and February 9 for those without.

Deadline Adjustment

The federal government has been adjusting the deadline to give Nigerians ample time to register for NIN and link it with their phone numbers. The NIMC cried out last month about lack of resources and high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Federal Government Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline By 8 Weeks