Why Buhari Suspended NPA Boss, Bala-Usman

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, to allow for investigation into allegations against her, an official has said.

A statement by the Presidential Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Thursday said suspension would allow an investigation into allegations against her.

The statement is entitled ‘President Buhari Approves Panel Of Inquiry On NPA, Asks MD, Hadiza Usman To Step Aside’.

Shehu added that the suspension was based on recommendation made by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

He said Mohammed Koko has been appointment as MD in acting capacity but made no mention of allegations against Bala-Usman.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.”

Bala-Usman was first appointed as the managing director of the NPA in 2016 and was reappointed in January this year for another five years.