Why ASUU Strike May Be Suspended This Time For Real

November 29, 2020 45

The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, may be called off this time, for real, following the union’s last meeting with the federal government.

BizWatchNigeria had reported that the union had an reached agreement with the Federal Government to resume teaching after the prolonged eight months strike.

A leader of the union who spoke with BizWatchNigeria also confirmed that the union has decided to call off the strike but would make its a final position known after a meeting with the federal government next week.

“We have just one small thing to sort out but we have decided to call off the strike,” he told BizWatchNigeria.

However, there were reports that the union may not accept to call off the strike but would simply press for other demands and keep ticking its boxes.

But, this may be untrue as the Federal Government indeed offered to increase its offer to the union from N60 billion to N70 billion.

The Federal government’s team was led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige while ASUU’s delegation was led by its National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi.

Federal government promised to pay university lecturers N40 billion as the Earned Allowance and N30bn for the revitalization of the university system.

READ ALSO: ASUU Strike: Northern Students Issue One-week Ultimatum

Both issues have been the most pertinent issues on the list for ASUU and going by sources, once an agreement is reached on both areas, the other issues are a plus.

To further gladden the union, the government also agreed to settle the arrears of salaries of the lecturers before December 4, 2020.

Addressing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, Ngige described the negotiation as fruitful as the government made a proposal to ASUU which it would take back to its members.

He said: “Many issues were discussed at the meeting including salary shortfall, the payment system and revitalization of the university system. I am positive that all the issues would be resolved at our next meeting.”