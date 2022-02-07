Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Frank Edoho Returns To TV After 5 Years

February 7, 2022 48

As Who Wants to be a Millionaire, a popular game show, is set to continue its airing run, highly-revered host Frank Edoho would return to TV after a five years hiatus.

It would be recalled that Edoho, who had since been hosting the game show from its inception in 2004, until 2017 (the same year it last aired), took to his social media pages that he would no longer be the host of Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

According to him, he resolved at discontinuing his contract as the show host, as he couldn’t reach an agreement with the organisers based on certain conditions.

But unveiling Edoho as the show host again, the organisers disclosed that the ultimate prize to be won on this year’s Who Wants to be a Million, has now been pegged at N20 million, and it would be broadcast for 52 weeks.

Tagged ‘The Rebirth’, another addition to the show will see contestants able to use a ‘lifeline’ of ‘asking the host’ whenever they get stuck.

Amongst other reasons, Edoho was fans’ favourite for his sense of humour and the ability to keep his guests in suspense, which usually left contestants and viewers glued to the edge of their seats.

Originally a British show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire was one of the most relevant reality TV shows in Nigeria, such that it was well followed during the initial 13 years it was broadcast.

Past winners of the show include -Osazuwa Osahon Daniels, who went home with N5 million in 2009; Aroma Chimuanya, who got N10 million in 2009; Babatunde Oladipo, who walked away with N5 million in 2010; and Nnaemeka Ubaekwena, who left the show N5 million richer in 2012.