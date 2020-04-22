WHO says COVID-19 Originated from Bats, Rules Out Lab Manipulation

The World Health Organization has reaffirmed China’s position that the COVID 19 virus originated from bats in China late last year.

According to a statement by WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib, “It is not clear how the virus jumped the species barrier to humans but there had ‘certainly’ been an intermediate animal host,’’ she told Geneva news.

“All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or a constructed virus in a lab or somewhere else.

This disclosure weakens the notion that the virus was developed in a laboratory by the Chinese.

The United States had stated last week that it would investigate to ascertain if the virus originated from natural causes or if there was a foul play.