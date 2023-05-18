WHO Provides Medical Staff Training In Borno

The World Health Organization and the government of Borno State have teamed up to teach members of the quick response team how to stop disease outbreaks during the state’s rainy season.

The reported states that in recent years in Borno state, the flood brought on by heavy downpours has claimed lives, displaced thousands of people in residential areas, particularly in the Maiduguri capital, and caused an outbreak of cholera and diarrhea, among other ailments.

Thanks to the intervention, 155 members of the state’s 27 local governments would receive training for their fast response teams.

Beginning on May 17, 2023, a four-day training session was held at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Aliyu Mailafiya, Director of Disease Control at the Borno State Ministry of Health, commented on the development by saying that participants had received training on how to respond quickly to emergencies in order to stop and contain disease epidemics.

In his remarks to the participants, Dr. Ibrahim Salisu, the state coordinator for the WHO Field Office, promised to continue supporting the government’s efforts to address all healthcare issues in the state.

“To increase the capacity of important state and LGA officials on epidemic preparedness and response, WHO has been collaborating closely with the Borno State Ministry of Health and the State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Regardless of the local security situation or the time of year, “WHO and partners have also been providing relevant tools and materials for the frontline teams to work and remain active in all parts of the state,” he added.

According to Salisu, the RRT training is a component of efforts to make sure that new team members are well prepared to react quickly and effectively to alarms or disease concerns in communities and health facilities.

He pleaded with the state and LGA PHC directors and other important health authorities present at the training to see to it that step-down training was provided for other team members and front-line employees who were unable to attend.