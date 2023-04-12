WHO Is Honored For Boosting Nigeria’s Medical Resources

The Kaduna State Government honored the World Health Organization for its contributions to the nation’s health sector as it marks the organization’s 75th anniversary.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the WHO’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, said the organization’s commitment to “Health for All” was based on its founding constitution from 1948. The event was intended to inform the public about the events planned to mark the WHO’s anniversary.

She pointed out that the constitution upheld the notion that all people are created equal and that it was crucial to advance wellbeing for all ages.

The state’s celebration of WHO’s accomplishment will be called “Celebrating Achievements in Health Care Delivery and Partnership for a Healthier Future in Kaduna State,” the commissioner revealed.

She stated that the 75th anniversary presented an opportunity to reflect on achievements in public health that have increased quality of life over the years.

“It is also a chance to inspire action to address the health challenges of today and tomorrow,” she continued. The pursuit of universal health is still crucial today as it was seventy years ago.

According to the WHO, this is still a route toward achieving SDG 3, which is supported by 16 other SDGs that must be met by 2030.

The WHO has been at the forefront of championing public health transformative agenda for achieving Universal Health Coverage for all in Nigeria. Nigeria is a Member State of the United Nations and the World Health Organization Charter.

Dr. Mohammed-Baloni enumerated some of the noteworthy achievements made by the WHO in ensuring public safety and helping the vulnerable population.

“On April 7, 1948, 55 member nations established the WHO with the mission of promoting health, ensuring global security, and assisting the most vulnerable so that everyone can experience the highest possible level of health and wellbeing.

“In December 2013, the WHO certified Nigeria to be Guinea worm free. In August 2020, Nigeria and the WHO AFRO region were declared free of wild polio.

Additionally, with Nigeria playing a significant role in the strategy, the 33rd World Health Assembly adopted a resolution accepting the report of the global commission for certification of smallpox eradication, she added.

The commissioner claimed that recently, WHO and its allies helped Nigeria combat the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent the nation from going bankrupt while in need of medical care.

She added that the WHO had also been assisting the government at all levels in developing the skills of healthcare professionals to enhance the nation’s health resources and services.

“Through improved routine immunization and accelerated COVID-19 vaccination in Kaduna State, we have benefited from the successes of WHO and partners.

She continued, “We have successfully lowered the prevalence of diseases that can be prevented by vaccination in the state.

Dr. Mohammed-Baloni added that the WHO had been crucial in supplying technical assistance for activities related to disease surveillance and outbreak response.

She continued, “WHO assisted the state in enhancing the health systems to better meet the needs of our people.

The commissioner thanked WHO for its numerous contributions to the health industry and the general well-being of Nigerians.

“I want to congratulate the WHO on its 75th year of active service to humanity and for financially and technically supporting the entire health sector in Nigeria,” she said.

“I am looking forward to our continued collaboration in creating a Kaduna State that is both healthier and more prosperous.”

According to Dr. Sunday Audu, WHO’s State Coordinator for Kano, the 75th anniversary was intended to be a chance to reflect on how healthcare has changed over the years.

The coordinator said it was also a chance to inspire action to address the health challenges of today and tomorrow. The coordinator was represented by Dr. Ummey Gregory, a consultant with the WHO.

The WHO is excited to create a more effective global health organization that is equipped and empowered to fulfill its leadership role in the field.

Let me reassure you that the WHO will continue to assist Nigeria in promoting, providing for, protecting for, empowering for, and performing for health.