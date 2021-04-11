WHO Informs Nigeria, Others Of COVID-19 Vaccine Delay

April 11, 2021 81

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has alerted Nigeria and some other African countries that their COVID-19 vaccines may not arrive on schedule.

During a press conference with journalists on Thursday, the WHO Africa Regional Director, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, however, said Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, Niger, Cameroon and Comoros would receive their shipments.

The Federal Government had last week directed all states to stop administering the COVID-19 vaccines once they have exhausted half of the dosage given to them.

The move, it was learnt, had become necessary due to a shortage of the AstraZeneca vaccine on the international market caused by a surge in the demand for the vaccine, including in India which is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19.

Some states like Bauchi, Benue and Ogun had already complied with the directive.

Speaking at the press conference, Moeti said Africa had been affected by the happenings in India and that organisation was making moves to find alternatives.

Moeti said, “Delays in COVAX shipments are expected to continue this month unfortunately as India is fighting a severe second wave of COVID-19 and has temporarily banned vaccine exports. Despite supply challenges, we are expecting COVAX deliveries in the coming weeks in Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, Niger, Cameroon and Comoros.

“Countries affected by the delays have received WHO guidance to optimise the national deployment of the available doses. Manufacturers along with WHO, Africa CDC, African countries, development partners and the African Vaccine Manufacturing Initiative are working hard to sustainably scale-up vaccine production, but we recognise that this cannot be achieved overnight.”

Moeti said short-term solutions that prioritise vaccine equity were needed and that Africa was already playing COVID-19 vaccination catch-up.

“While we acknowledge the immense burden placed by the global demand for vaccines, inequity can only worsen scarcity,” the WHO director said.

According to the WHO, about 100 days into the year, of more than 600 million vaccine doses distributed globally, Africa has administered only two per cent.