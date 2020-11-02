WHO DG Isolates After Close Contact with COVID-19 Patient

November 2, 2020 115

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has gone into isolation after coming in contact with a COVID-19 case.

The WHO DG made the announcement via his Twitter account on Sunday.

Ghebreyesus said though he is asymptomatic, he will undergo self-quarantine in line with safety protocol and work from home.

He called for strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines in order to prevent the spread of the infection.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols, and work from home,” he tweeted.

“It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems. My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!”

According to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time figures on the COVID-19 situation globally, over 46 million cases of the disease have been confirmed worldwide.

Of the total figure, over 33 million patients have recovered while 1.2 million persons have died of the infection.

The US remains the worst hit with over nine million cases and 236,501 deaths.

In Nigeria, a total of 62,964 COVID-19 cases have been recorded with 58,790 recoveries and 1,146 deaths.

