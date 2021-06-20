fbpx
WHO Declares Guinea Ebola Free

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER

WHO Declares Guinea Ebola Free

June 20, 20210113
WHO Declares Guinea Ebola Free

The World Health Organization (WHO) has on Saturday officially announced an end to Guinea’s second Ebola outbreak which was declared on February 14, 2021.

“I have the honour of declaring the end of Ebola” in Guinea, WHO official Alfred Ki-Zerbo said at a ceremony in the southeastern Nzerekore region where the disease surfaced at the end of January.

It was the second such outbreak in the poor country of 13 million people since the devastating 2013-2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, which left 11,300 dead in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

RELATED ARTICLES: Guinea Confirms 7 Cases Of Ebola, 3 Deaths

AfDB Approves $430,000 To Support Fight Against Ebola In Guinea

Ebola causes severe fever and, in the worst cases, unstoppable bleeding.

It is transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, and people who live with or care for patients are most at risk.

Guinea reacted quickly to this year’s outbreak, however, building on its previous experience of fighting the disease.

Among other measures, the country launched an Ebola vaccination campaign this year with the help of the WHO.

About Author

WHO Declares Guinea Ebola Free
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Senate COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
May 31, 20190184

Nigeria’s Expenditure on Petroleum Subsidy Hits N11 trillion over Six year Period

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Approves N129.048bn for payment of 67 oil marketers Holds valedictory session on June 6 Asks FG not to downgrade Enugu Airport Leader accuses wealthy Nigeri
Read More
Zenith, Access Banks Jostle For Union Bank Shares [ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCEBRAND WATCHCOMPANY PROFILECOVERNEWSLETTER
November 20, 20200395

Company Focus: Union Bank grosses N118.8b in Q3

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) Plc has recorded growths across key performance indices with its gross earnings rising by six per cent to N118.8 billion in Q3 2
Read More
Abacha Stole Close to $1 billion in the '90s COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
May 15, 20200373

Presidency Discloses Buhari’s Plan to Strengthen Nigeria’s Weak Health System

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to tackle Nigeria’s weak health system through the establishment of standard laboratories, intensive care units, and
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.