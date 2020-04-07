WHO Criticizes Racist Commentary by Scientists Seeking to Use Africa as Vaccine Test Ground

WHO Criticizes Racist Commentary by Scientists Seeking to Use Africa as Vaccine Test Ground

By
- April 7, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
19
0
WHO Criticizes Racist CommentaryWHO Criticizes Racist Commentary by Scientists Seeking to Use Africa as Vaccine Test Ground

The World Health Organization chief angrily slammed recent comments made by scientists suggesting a vaccine for the new coronavirus should be tested in Africa as “racist” and a hangover from the “colonial mentality”.

“Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference, insisting “we will follow all the rules to test any vaccine or therapeutics all over the world… whether it is in Europe, Africa or wherever.”

Source: Channels TV

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Chief Justice of Nigeria Extends Suspension of Court Sittings Due to Coronavirus

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad,