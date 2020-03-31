WHO Cautions Against Consumption of Alcohol, says It Does Not Prevent Coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) Nigeria has warned that taking alcohol does not protect against coronavirus.

This warning came from a tweet on WHO’s Nigeria official handle on Monday where it explained that it can, in fact, be dangerous to drink alcohol.

According to WHO, taking alcohol can increase one’s chances of having health issues.

“FACT: Drinking alcohol DOES NOT protect you against #COVID19 and can be dangerous,” WHO tweeted.

“Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems.”

Earlier on Monday, the Lagos State Government discharged five coronavirus patients who were admitted to and treated at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor.

According to him, the survivors are four males and one female, bringing the number of survivors from the center to eight.

The statement noted that the survivors were quarantined and treated at the isolation center for two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

Also, he explained that the survivors who preferred to remain anonymous looked stable and unruffled, saying they felt very happy they had been given a clean bill of health.

Source: Channels TV