When My Body Tells Me To Stop Playing Football, I Will Stop – Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles, has declared he will play football as long as his body permits him to.

In a video posted on Instagram on Friday, Musa made this revelation in response to inquiries about when he would leave the national team.

We understand our nation, he said. Whoever they call, they have to talk no matter what. I’m free to ignore everyone.

“I’m the one carrying out my duties, but I’ll halt if my body tells me to. Why would anyone want me to leave the national team when I’m currently playing for my club and have a good contract?

“I’m playing this and am skilled at it. If the coach doesn’t call me anymore, that’s fine. I always give my best when called to the national team from day one.