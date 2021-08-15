WhatsApp Tracking: SERAP Tells FG To Re-Channel N4.8bn

August 15, 2021 168

Human rights group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has urged the Federal Government to re-channel the proposed N4.8 billion for the monitoring of WhatsApp calls and texts, as it was not consistent with human rights principles.

SERAP, in its letter, asked that the proposed money be channeled into paying the salaries of doctors that are on strike over unpaid salaries and arrears, among other grievances.

This was stated in a letter dated 14 August 2021, signed by the group’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

The group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to “urgently redirect the proposed spending of N4.8bn of public money to monitor WhatsApp messages, phone calls, and text messages of Nigerians and other people, to pay some of the salaries of striking resident doctors, improve their benefits, as well as improve public healthcare facilities for the sake of poor Nigerians who rely on those facilities, and have nowhere else to turn.

“We also urge you to send to the National Assembly a fresh supplementary appropriation bill, which reflects the redirected budget, for its approval.

“Redirecting the proposed spending of N4.8bn would be entirely consistent with your constitutional oath of office, and the letter and spirit of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended], as it would promote efficient, honest, and legal spending of public money.

“Redirecting the proposed spending of N4.8bn would also remove the threats to fundamental human rights of Nigerians, and ensure access to quality healthcare for the socially and economically vulnerable people who rely on public hospitals, and have no opportunity for medical treatment elsewhere.

“Any appropriation law ought to comply with the Nigerian Constitution and the country’s international human rights obligations and commitments.

“The constitutional oath of office implicitly provides some safeguards on the appropriation and spending of public funds, and imposes a legally binding obligation on public officers to preserve the public money, and not to disburse it except conformably to the Constitution.

“SERAP believes that any proposed spending of public funds should stay within the limits of constitutional responsibilities, and oath of office by public officers, as well as comply with Chapter 2 of the Nigerian Constitution relating to fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy.

“The mere threat of mass surveillance, even when secret, coupled with the lack of remedy, can constitute an interference with human rights, including the rights to privacy, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

“The proposed spending of N4.8bn of public funds as contained in the Supplementary Appropriation Act, which you signed last month would give rise to serious violations of the human rights of Nigerians and other people, as it would grant free rein to government agencies to conduct mass surveillance of communications of people.

“The proposed spending also fails to meet the requirements of public interests, legality, necessity, and proportionality. Additionally, the lack of any safeguards against discriminatory decision-making, and access to an effective remedy shows the grave threats it poses to constitutionally and internationally recognized human rights.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.

“SERAP is concerned that the proposed spending to monitor WhatsApp messages, phone calls, and text messages of Nigerians and other people is inconsistent and incompatible with the Nigerian Constitution and the country’s international human rights obligations.

“Specifically, Section 37 of the Nigerian Constitution, and Article 17 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which the country is a state party, provide for the right to freedom from arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy and correspondence, communications and private data.

“Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution and Article 19 of the Covenant also protect everyone’s right to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers and through any media.

READ ALSO: 70% Of Nigeria’s Current Challenges Are Rooted In Its Economy

“SERAP wishes to stress your government’s obligations under article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and article 13 of the UN Convention against Corruption both of which Nigeria has ratified.

“Similarly, the UN General Assembly has condemned unlawful or arbitrary surveillance and interception of communications as ‘highly intrusive acts’ that interfere with fundamental human rights (see General Assembly resolutions 68/167 and 71/199).

“SERAP is concerned that the powers to conduct arbitrary, abusive or unlawful surveillance of communications may also be used to target political figures and activists, journalists and others in the discharge of their lawful activities, especially given the growing repression of civic space, suspension of Twitter, and attacks on freedom of expression and media freedom in the country.

“Privacy and expression are intertwined in the digital age, with online privacy serving as a gateway to secure exercise of the freedom of opinion and expression. Therefore, targets of surveillance would suffer interference with their rights to privacy and freedom of opinion and expression whether the effort to monitor is successful or not.

“Interference with privacy through targeted surveillance is designed to repress the exercise of the right to freedom of expression.”

As part of the 2021 supplementary bill passed by the National Assembly, the sum of N4.8 billion was included for the monitoring of WhatsApp and a satellite telephone, Thuraya, by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The plan of the government raised questions from Nigerians, who suggested that the money be put to better use.

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, said that Nigeria was still plagued by a litany of development issues that should be given priority.

“Here in Nigeria, we can’t even feed ourselves, no good road, no drinking water, no electricity, and no government empowerment. Yet government priority is to vote such huge amount to monitor WhatsApp and telephone,” he said according to Vanguard.