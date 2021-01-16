fbpx
WhatsApp Moves Update Rollout To May 15

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

WhatsApp Moves Update Rollout To May 15

January 16, 2021031
WhatsApp Moves Update Rollout To May 15

WhatsApp has delayed the rollout of its new policy update to May 15 after massive criticism from users in Nigeria and other countries.

Users expressed concern over plans of the messaging platform to share their data with its parent company, Facebook. 

In a blog post on Friday, the tech firm said it was moving back the date to allow people to review and accept the terms. The company stated no account will be suspended or deleted on February 8. 

It said, “We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There’s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts.

“WhatsApp was built on a simple idea: what you share with your friends and family stays between you. This means we will always protect your personal conversations with end-to-end encryption so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these private messages. 

“It’s why we don’t keep logs of who everyone’s messaging or calling. We also can’t see your shared location and we don’t share your contacts with Facebook.

“With these updates, none of that is changing. Instead, the update includes new options people will have to message a business on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data.

“While not everyone shops with a business on WhatsApp today, we think that more people will choose to do so in the future and it’s important people are aware of these services. This update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook.”

READ ALSO: WhatsApp: Before You Click ‘I Agree’ How Well Did You Read It

“We’re also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15.”

About Author

WhatsApp Moves Update Rollout To May 15
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

NSE Weeps as ASI Drops, Airtel Africa Rakes in Profit BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 25, 2018055

NSE Records 2.37 percent Decline amid Losses by Nestle, Dangote Cement

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) returned to negative territory on Wednesday, after appreciating for two consecutive days. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crucial mark
Read More
Easter Celebration COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 3, 2020053

IG Warns Police Against Violation of Human Rights

Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Adamu Mohammed, on Thursday warned police personnel against violation of the rights of Nigerians in enforcing the restriction of movements imposed by federal and state
Read More
Ports Congestion COVERNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
August 13, 20200190

Nigeria Set to Resume 24 hours Seaports Operations

Heads of maritime agencies in Nigeria have agreed to work on modalities for a quick commencement of 24 hours operation at the ports. Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon