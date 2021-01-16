WhatsApp Moves Update Rollout To May 15

January 16, 2021 31

WhatsApp has delayed the rollout of its new policy update to May 15 after massive criticism from users in Nigeria and other countries.

Users expressed concern over plans of the messaging platform to share their data with its parent company, Facebook.

In a blog post on Friday, the tech firm said it was moving back the date to allow people to review and accept the terms. The company stated no account will be suspended or deleted on February 8.

It said, “We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There’s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts.

“WhatsApp was built on a simple idea: what you share with your friends and family stays between you. This means we will always protect your personal conversations with end-to-end encryption so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these private messages.

“It’s why we don’t keep logs of who everyone’s messaging or calling. We also can’t see your shared location and we don’t share your contacts with Facebook.

“With these updates, none of that is changing. Instead, the update includes new options people will have to message a business on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data.

“While not everyone shops with a business on WhatsApp today, we think that more people will choose to do so in the future and it’s important people are aware of these services. This update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook.”

“We’re also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15.”