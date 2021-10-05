WhatsApp Addresses Outage On Twitter

October 5, 2021 38

Cross-platform instant messenger WhatsApp has addressed the outage experienced by users of the social media app.

Users, on Monday, were unable to send and receive messages due to an outage experienced by big names under the Facebook social umbrella.

Apps like Instagram and Facebook also experienced downtimes, with users flocking to microblogging app Twitter, where WhatsApp addressed the enquiries of users.

It said, “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience.”

Facebook, on the other hand, assured users that its engineers were working to fix the problem.

It said, “Something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”