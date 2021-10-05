fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALIT/TELECOMNEWS

WhatsApp Addresses Outage On Twitter

October 5, 2021038
WhatsApp Addresses Outage On Twitter

Cross-platform instant messenger WhatsApp has addressed the outage experienced by users of the social media app.

Users, on Monday, were unable to send and receive messages due to an outage experienced by big names under the Facebook social umbrella.

Apps like Instagram and Facebook also experienced downtimes, with users flocking to microblogging app Twitter, where WhatsApp addressed the enquiries of users.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Not Listed By UK Among Over 50 Countries With Recognized COVID Vaccine Certificates

It said, “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience.”

Facebook, on the other hand, assured users that its engineers were working to fix the problem.

It said, “Something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

About Author

WhatsApp Addresses Outage On Twitter
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 26, 20130146

Only Jonathan’s Administration Can Guarantee Peace in Niger Delta – Kuku

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Hon. Kingsley Kuku, Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta matters and Chairman, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) on Thursday in Washington DC,
Read More
August 17, 20150155

NCC Clarifies Recent Directive on Deactivation of SIM Cards

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following inquiries barraging the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC,  from phone users, some of which alluded to the impression that their SIM cards h
Read More
December 10, 20140147

Asset Managers Raise Bet To Favour Equities, Money Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram According to a September investment report, fund managers in Nigeria’s Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) raised their bet in equities and money market inst
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Posting....