What You Need To Know About Monkeypox

July 22, 20210173
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same group of viruses as smallpox.

Monkeypox virus was first found in laboratory monkeys in 1958. Here are things you should know about monkeypox:

Origin of monkeypox

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name ‘monkeypox.’

The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox.

Confirmed Cases

Monkeypox has been reported in humans in other central and western African countries. Human monkeypox infections have been documented by CDC six times outside of Africa; in the United States in 2003 (47 cases), in both the United Kingdom (3 cases) and Israel (1 case) in 2018, in Singapore in 2019 (1 case) and in both the United Kingdom (3 cases) and the United States (1 case) in 2021.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that a U.S. resident who recently travelled from Nigeria has been diagnosed with monkeypox


Year		Recorded Human Cases (Year and Number Of Cases)
Cameroon19792
Cameroon19894
Cameroon20181
Central African Republic19846
Central African Republic20014
Central African Republic20102
Central African Republic201512
Central African Republic201611
Central African Republic20178
Central African Republic201814
Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)19711
Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)19811
Democratic Republic of Congo1970-present>1000/year 
Gabon19875
Israel20181
Liberia19704
Liberia20172
Nigeria19712
Nigeria19781
Nigeria2017-present446 
Republic of Congo200311
Republic of Congo20092
Republic of Congo201788
Sierra Leone19701
Sierra Leone20141
Sierra Leone20171
Singapore20191
Sudan200519
United Kingdom20183
United Kingdom20213
United States200347
United States20211
Data was generated by CDC

Symptoms of monkeypox

Monkeypox causes fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes (not usually seen in smallpox), sore throat, and cough. One to three days after the onset of fever, a blister-like rash usually appears first on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body.

The blisters go through several stages before they get crusty, scab over and fall off. The illness usually lasts for 2–4 weeks. In rare cases, monkeypox can cause death.

How soon after exposure do symptoms appear?

Symptoms usually appear 7–14 days after exposure, with a range of 5–21 days.

How is monkeypox diagnosed?

Monkeypox is diagnosed through special laboratory tests on samples taken from people or animals suspected of having monkeypox.

Preventing monkeypox

Avoid contact with animals that could carry the virus (including animals who are sick or that have been found dead in areas where monkeypox occurs).
Avoid contact with any materials that have been in contact with a sick animal (monkey).
Separate infected patients from others who could be at risk for infection.
Wear proper personal protective equipment when caring for infected patients.
Wash your hands with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, after caring for infected patients.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

