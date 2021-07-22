What You Need To Know About Monkeypox

July 22, 2021 173

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same group of viruses as smallpox.

Monkeypox virus was first found in laboratory monkeys in 1958. Here are things you should know about monkeypox:

Origin of monkeypox

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name ‘monkeypox.’

The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox.

Confirmed Cases

Monkeypox has been reported in humans in other central and western African countries. Human monkeypox infections have been documented by CDC six times outside of Africa; in the United States in 2003 (47 cases), in both the United Kingdom (3 cases) and Israel (1 case) in 2018, in Singapore in 2019 (1 case) and in both the United Kingdom (3 cases) and the United States (1 case) in 2021.

Year Recorded Human Cases (Year and Number Of Cases) Cameroon 1979 2 Cameroon 1989 4 Cameroon 2018 1 Central African Republic 1984 6 Central African Republic 2001 4 Central African Republic 2010 2 Central African Republic 2015 12 Central African Republic 2016 11 Central African Republic 2017 8 Central African Republic 2018 14 Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) 1971 1 Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) 1981 1 Democratic Republic of Congo 1970-present >1000/year Gabon 1987 5 Israel 2018 1 Liberia 1970 4 Liberia 2017 2 Nigeria 1971 2 Nigeria 1978 1 Nigeria 2017-present 446 Republic of Congo 2003 11 Republic of Congo 2009 2 Republic of Congo 2017 88 Sierra Leone 1970 1 Sierra Leone 2014 1 Sierra Leone 2017 1 Singapore 2019 1 Sudan 2005 19 United Kingdom 2018 3 United Kingdom 2021 3 United States 2003 47 United States 2021 1 Data was generated by CDC

Symptoms of monkeypox

Monkeypox causes fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes (not usually seen in smallpox), sore throat, and cough. One to three days after the onset of fever, a blister-like rash usually appears first on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body.

The blisters go through several stages before they get crusty, scab over and fall off. The illness usually lasts for 2–4 weeks. In rare cases, monkeypox can cause death.

How soon after exposure do symptoms appear?

Symptoms usually appear 7–14 days after exposure, with a range of 5–21 days.

How is monkeypox diagnosed?

Monkeypox is diagnosed through special laboratory tests on samples taken from people or animals suspected of having monkeypox.

Preventing monkeypox

Avoid contact with animals that could carry the virus (including animals who are sick or that have been found dead in areas where monkeypox occurs).

Avoid contact with any materials that have been in contact with a sick animal (monkey).

Separate infected patients from others who could be at risk for infection.

Wear proper personal protective equipment when caring for infected patients.

Wash your hands with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, after caring for infected patients.