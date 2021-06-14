fbpx
What To Know About Netanyahu’s Replacement, Naftali Bennett

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

What To Know About Netanyahu’s Replacement, Naftali Bennett

June 14, 2021079
What To Know About Netanyahu's Replacement, Naftali Bennett

Software entrepreneur turned politician, Naftali Bennett, has been installed as Israel Prime Minister, replacing his mentor and ex-Prime Minister, Israel Netanyahu.

He rode to the position on the platform of a coalition government formed by Bennett and Yair Lapid, founder of centrist political party Yesh Atid.

A vote by Members of Knesset (MK) to approve the new government saw the 12-year reign of Netanyahu come to an end, with 60 MKs in support of the proposed coalition party while 59 opposed.

Bennett’s work in the Israeli government, mostly in Netanyahu’s cabinet, has not been without controversies, as he has expressed his opposition against the creation of a Palestinian state.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Bars Hajj Pilgrims From Nigeria, Others

Who Is Naftali Bennett?

Born to American parents who immigrated to Israel from the US state of California, Bennett, after living and studying in the US joined the Sayeret Matkal unit, known as Israel’s envious commando unit of its defence force.

In the late 90s, he co-founded a company, Cyota, that dealt in anti-fraud space and other cyber protection software, selling it 2005 for $145 million, and has gone on to serve in CEO in another successful business.

His foray into politics was in 2006 when he was appointed as Chief of Staff to Netanyahu until 2008.

His installment as prime minister makes him the 13th prime minister, while Lapid as the 14th.

Following the swearing, a posse of opposition members shouted “shame” while Bennett was delivering his speech.

In response, he said, “I am proud that I can sit in a government with people with very different views,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

He rejoined, “The loud tone of the screams is the same as the failure to govern during your term in office.”

In 2019, shortly after his appointment as Israel’s defence minister, Bennett ordered the killing of a top member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) after the group had launched several rockets into Israel.

He had said, “These terrorists are not only out to kill Israelis. In fact, they’re killing their own people in Gaza.”

Israel’s response – killing the PIJ’s commander in Gaza – escalated the already taut situation, as 450 rockets were launched from Gaza, according to USA Today.

He is a supporter of the annexation of 60 percent of the contentious West Bank and once spoke about the implementation of a “shoot to kill” directive at the Gaza border.

Related tags :

About Author

What To Know About Netanyahu’s Replacement, Naftali Bennett
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
August 11, 20160173

UK Introduces 24-hour Visa Service in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The United Kingdom has launched the Super Priority Visa Service in Nigeria to allow prospective visitors to Britain to process their applications wit
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 21, 20170109

Gold Steady at $1,311.21 an ounce

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold prices were steady on Wednesday, September 20, aided by a weaker dollar ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement at 1800 GMT that could sign
Read More
November 15, 20160116

Apple Stocks Tumble by 2.8% As Tech Index Wobbles

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram American giant gadget manufacturer, Apple, on Monday, November 14, slumped by 2.8 percent, offsetting financial sector’s rise and bringing Wall Street
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.