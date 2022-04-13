What I Have In Common With Femi Otedola – DJ Cuppy

April 13, 2022 105

Popular Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola fondly known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that what she has in common with her billionaire father Femi Otedola is hard work.

She made this revelation during her interview with BBC Pidgin, which was monitored by BizWatch Nigeria.

In the course of the interview, the celebrity DJ said the good side of being Otedola’s daughter is the fact that she learns every day, adding that her dad is very inspiring to her because he works hard.

She said. “The good side of being Otedola’s daughter is that every day, I learn something. My dad works so hard, and he reminds me every day not to be comfortable.”

Talking about her struggles, she added that her “experience as a female DJ is not an easy one. I still struggle with different things, including criticism.

“But for me, it is important you do what you want to do. I believe in God. I know a lot of people that are not doing anything, but I can’t be those kinds of people. I like to push, and that’s why my tagline is ‘Cuppy on a Mission’.

“I built Cuppy away from Otedola, so I can inspire and create opportunities for the less-priviledged.”