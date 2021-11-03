What FG Says About N-Power Batch D Application

November 3, 2021 184

The federal government of Nigeria has reacted to the news flying around on the N-Power Batch D application.

The FG through the official Facebook page of the scheme has debunked the reports of any ongoing application for N-Power batch D.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that a viral WhatsApp message claims that the application for N-Power Batch D is ongoing, and ends “next week”.

The Npower Batch D will commence only after N-Power batch C2 has been onboarded, Npower Batch C2 means Npower batch C stream two.

How much should N-power batch c beneficiaries expect?

The Federal Government has approved N30,000 payment to N-power batch c streams 1 and 2 beneficiaries.

To claim the payment as a beneficiary, simply validate your information and payment details on www.nasims.com

When will Npower Start Payment for Batch C stream 1 and 2?

N-power Batch C Payment Date is on the 25th of each month in a calendar year, starting from October 2021.

Npower Payment to Batch C stream 1 and 2

N-power payment to all successfully shortlisted candidates of batch c streams 1 and 2 had already started.

If you had not gotten paid as a beneficiary for the month of October 2021, you are advised to take the online test and visit the Npower test portal.

Having completed your test, proceed to the online Bio-metric thumbprint portal.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that months after the inauguration of 510,000 Batch C1 graduate and non-graduate volunteers, a training portal has been opened for beneficiaries.

If you are one of the f N-Power Batch C Non-graduate tech-software beneficiaries following the steps below to check your posting.

Steps To Check Non-graduate Npower Batch C Training Posting

1. Go to https://www.nasims.gov.ng

2. Click on the deployment page to see your training posting status.

NB: If you are posted, your training venue, training track, training main, training life skills, and remuneration details will be displayed.