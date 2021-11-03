fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityEntrepreneurshipNEWSLETTER

What FG Says About N-Power Batch D Application

November 3, 20210184
How N-Power Beneficiaries Can Choose LGAs Using NASIMS Portal

The federal government of Nigeria has reacted to the news flying around on the  N-Power Batch D application.

The FG through the official Facebook page of the scheme has debunked the reports of any ongoing application for N-Power batch D.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that a viral WhatsApp message claims that the application for N-Power Batch D is ongoing, and ends “next week”.

The Npower Batch D will commence only after N-Power batch C2 has been onboarded, Npower Batch C2 means Npower batch C stream two.

READ ALSO: See How Much N-power Batch C Receive As Monthly Salary Payment

How much should N-power batch c beneficiaries expect?

The Federal Government has approved N30,000 payment to N-power batch c streams 1 and 2 beneficiaries.

To claim the payment as a beneficiary, simply validate your information and payment details on www.nasims.com

When will Npower Start Payment for Batch C stream 1 and 2?

N-power Batch C Payment Date is on the 25th of each month in a calendar year, starting from October 2021.

Npower Payment to Batch C stream 1 and 2

N-power payment to all successfully shortlisted candidates of batch c streams 1 and 2 had already started.

If you had not gotten paid as a beneficiary for the month of October 2021, you are advised to take the online test and visit the Npower test portal.

Having completed your test, proceed to the online Bio-metric thumbprint portal.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that months after the inauguration of 510,000 Batch C1 graduate and non-graduate volunteers, a training portal has been opened for beneficiaries.

If you are one of the f N-Power Batch C Non-graduate tech-software beneficiaries following the steps below to check your posting.

Steps To Check Non-graduate Npower Batch C Training Posting

1. Go to https://www.nasims.gov.ng

2. Click on the deployment page to see your training posting status.

NB: If you are posted, your training venue, training track, training main, training life skills, and remuneration details will be displayed.

About Author

What FG Says About N-Power Batch D Application
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

MTN Nigeria COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
October 4, 20160243

S&P Downgrades MTN Over Rising Risks

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   International ratings agency, S&P, has downgraded South African telecommunications giant, MTN to junk as a result of increased risk following the
Read More
Ilorin AVIATIONNEWSLETTER
February 15, 20170378

Kaduna Airport New Terminal Building Ready by Feb Ending

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   Kaduna International Airport new terminal building, will be completed and ready for use by the end of February, the contract in charge, Dari Investme
Read More
First African American Air Force Chief COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 10, 20200329

US Senate Confirms Appointment of First African American Air Force Chief

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The US Senate confirmed General Charles Brown as Air Force chief of staff, the first African American to ever lead one of the Pentagon’s six-armed services.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.