What FG Did To Prevent Fake COVID-19 Vaccines From China

March 28, 2021084
The federal government has stated that fake COVID-19 vaccines were in circulation in Africa.

This was disclosed by the Director of Hospital Services in the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi, in a letter addressed to the Chief Medical Directors/Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Health Institutions in Nigeria.

In the letter, she disclosed that the federal government directed officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport as the only Point of Entry (PoE) for vaccines imported into the country.

Adebiyi said, “The Ministry is in receipt of a letter from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 regarding the arrest of about 3,000 doses of fake COVID-19 vaccines which were Africa-bound from China.

“The report further indicates that the fake COVID-19 vaccines are already in circulation in Africa.

To prevent the importation of fake vaccines, kindly note that the Nigeria Customs Service has designated Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport as the only Point of Entry (PoE) for imported COVID-19 vaccines.

“I am therefore to bring this to your notice and dispel any possibility of COVID-19 vaccines being available for sale or being administered by any unauthorized institution. Please accept the assurances of my best regards.”

